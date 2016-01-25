Turgankulov: Our key objective is to hold elections as per international principles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has convened today a national conference on organization and holding snap elections to the Majilis and to the local maslikhats in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

“The oncoming election is a crucial political event in the country’s life. Correspondingly, all the participants of the election process will be imposed great responsibility. Our key objective is to ensure legitimacy of the elections, i.e. their full compliance with the international legislation and generally recognized international principles,” CEC Chairman Kuandyk Turgankulov said opening the conference.

The meeting participants are expected to discuss the financial aspects of the elections, the issues of effective interaction of election commissions, local executive authorities, non-governmental organizations and civil society institutions as well as strict observance of electoral legislation by all the participants of the election process.

Recall that the snap parliamentary elections are scheduled for March 20, 2016. An appropriate decree was signed by the Head of State on January 20, 2016.