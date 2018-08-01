EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:26, 01 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Turkestan and Tashkent rgns to develop joint tours

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Yerbol Taszhurekov took part in the WorkShop - Silk Road Tourism forum held in Tashkent, the governor's press service reports.

    Authorities of the Uzbek State Tourism Committee, reps of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's tourist industries attended the event. Tour operators of Turkestan region and Uzbekistan agreed on joint participation in the international exhibitions representing their tours at one exhibit booth.

    Besides, the parties agreed to launch Turkestan-Tashkent, Tashkent-Turkestan bus tourist itinerary. A presentation of the tourist potential of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was held there as part of the forum. It featured detailed information of the opportunities for joint development of new and modern tourists trails, including joint tours along the Silk Road.

    A package of agreements on cooperation between travel companies of the two countries was signed following the event. The partners agreed to develop new tourist products embracing tourist centres and opportunities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

     

     

    Tags:
    Tourism Turkestan region Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Silk Road Initiative Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!