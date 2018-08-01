Turkestan and Tashkent rgns to develop joint tours

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Governor of Turkestan region Yerbol Taszhurekov took part in the WorkShop - Silk Road Tourism forum held in Tashkent, the governor's press service reports.

Authorities of the Uzbek State Tourism Committee, reps of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's tourist industries attended the event. Tour operators of Turkestan region and Uzbekistan agreed on joint participation in the international exhibitions representing their tours at one exhibit booth.



Besides, the parties agreed to launch Turkestan-Tashkent, Tashkent-Turkestan bus tourist itinerary. A presentation of the tourist potential of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was held there as part of the forum. It featured detailed information of the opportunities for joint development of new and modern tourists trails, including joint tours along the Silk Road.



A package of agreements on cooperation between travel companies of the two countries was signed following the event. The partners agreed to develop new tourist products embracing tourist centres and opportunities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.