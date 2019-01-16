Turkestan builds stadium, museum and media centre

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin got familiarized with construction progress of the 7,000-seat stadium in the regional centre, the Governor's press service reports.

Samruk Kazyna Real Estate Fund JSC CEO Bolatkan Sandykbayev reported on the construction progress. According to him, the sports facility will be 22,286 sq m in size. The total area of the land plot is 6.4 ha. The facility will be put into operation in December 2020. About 100 workplaces will be created then.



Besides, Mamin surveyed construction of the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum. The mausoleum will stretch for over 3,000 sq m. It is planned to complete its construction next year-end.



The working group led by the 1st Vice Premier visited also construction site of the media centre to be completed in 2020.

