TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:43, 06 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Turkestan businesswoman donates KZT 25 million to fight coronavirus pandemic

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - «Biz birgemiz!» campaign initiated by the Nur Otan Party was launched across the country, the press service of the Turkestan’s branch of the party informs.

    The campaign is aimed at combating coronavirus, supporting needy citizens. The act of charity joins entrepreneurs, philanthropists and deputies of Maslikhats.

    Thus, a well-known business lady, philanthropist Rashkul Ospanaliyeva, decided to support needy compatriots and donated KZT25 million. She donated the funds to the Turkestan corporate fund of social development.

    The head of the Bereke-A corporation, Rashkul Ospanaliyeva, actively participates in charity events.


    Nur Otan Party Turkestan region Charity COVID-19 Coronavirus
