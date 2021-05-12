‘Turkestan’ by Bobby Jones and Jack Stern discovered at the US Congress Library archives

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM ‘Turkestan’, the Broadway song hit in 1919, was discovered at the US Congress Library archives as a result of the Farab Library scientific research, the Instagram account of the Elbasy’s press service reads.

The song was performed by American Quartet. Its lyric was written by Bobby Jones, music by Jack Stern. As different archival sources say the album could have been written in 1906 or 1919.

As earlier reported, on May 11 First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Turkestan regional scientific library Farab. Elbasy got acquainted with the FabLab digital laboratory outcomes, surveyed the rare books and manuscripts hall. The library boasts more than 480,000 books. The three-storey library covers 2,600 sq m.