Turkestan city’s population expected to rise to 500 thou by 2050

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeev told about population estimates for Turkestan city in the years ahead, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the government, Turkestan region Governor Mr Shukeev said that the general plan for the development of the city of Turkestan is developed in line with Elbasy’s adopted concept.

Under the plan which is to be executed in three project stages: initial, first and estimated implemented by 2018, 2025, and 2035, respectively the city’s area is to expand from 19,627 ha to 22,370 ha.

According to the plan, 10 health facilities, including 3 clinics for 900 patients, will be built in the region until 2025.

In the governor’s words, the city’s population stands at 176.2 thousand increasing from 165 thousand in 2018.

It is expected that the city’s population will rise to 250 thousand by 2025, to 350 thousand by 2035, and will reach 500 thousand by 2050.

Notably, today the Kazakh Government has approved the general plan project for Turkestan city’s development.