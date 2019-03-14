Turkestan held Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan for the first time hosted the Kazakhstan-Poland Business Forum Turkestan: New opportunities for Polish business, Turkistan Invest press service reports.

The delegation consisted of 20 businessmen and representatives of companies working in economy, agriculture, telecommunications and engineering industry. Ambassador of Poland to Kazakhstan Selim Chazbijewicz headed the delegation.



Those attending debated development of joint projects, export and import, cooperation issues.



The business forum is called to let the sides strengthen positions in the market, outline new ways for the development of ties between Poland and Turkestan region. Kazakhstan is the so-called gateways to Central Asia and takes an important place between Europe and Asia. Kazakhstan is an important partner of Poland, including in the sphere of investments," Yuliya Gorodetskaya, head of the foreign trade office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency, said.



Besides, businessmen held a b2b negotiations and signed bilateral documents aimed at bolstering business cooperation.



The commodity turnover between the states hit more than USD 1bln. Kazakhstan exports coal, wheat, and imports pharmaceuticals, beauty products and sugar. Above 200 polish companies are working in Kazakhstan so far.