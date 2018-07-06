Turkestan mark Astana Day

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A gala concert dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana was held in the heart of Turkestan region, the city of Turkestan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Thousands of Turkestan residents gathered at the Yessim Khan square to watch akim (governor) of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev extend his congratulations on the occasion of Astana's birthday.



"The Capital Day is one of those holidays which will go down in history of Kazakhstan. When we talk about our independence, we talk about Astana. Astana is the brainchild of our leader... Today the entire world is astonished by our capital. It is a truly amazing project recognized worldwide. Astana only gets better with time. Astana has become the driving force behind the economic development of all regions. It is the center of peace, friendship and reconciliation. Allow me to congratulate you on the Capital Day and wish you sound health, happiness and prosperity," Tuimebayev said.







At the onset of the gala concert governor Tuimebayev also awarded prominent athletes, cultural figures, reps of mass media with the "20 years of Astana" jubilee medal.



Kazakhstani pop stars and dance ensembles took the stage to perform during the gala concert.













