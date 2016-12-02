Turkestan named cultural capital of Turkic world in 2017

BAKU. KAZINFORM Turkestan will be the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This decision was adopted at the 34th meeting of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY and closing ceremony of the year “Sheki – Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2016.”

The agenda of the 34th meeting of the TURKSOY Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture included also reports about the organization’s activity in 2015, discussions on traditional festivals, current and future projects.

“Throughout 2016, the city of Sheki hosted top-level meetings of culture officials of the entire Turkic world. Due to this status, this historical city of Azerbaijan introduced itself to the globe. At today’s event, the city of Turkestan was named the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2017,” Secretary General of the TURKSOY Dusen Kaseinov said.

“Recognized by the UNESCO, the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY has been efficiently contributing to the strengthening of friendship and fraternal relations among the Turkic-speaking countries, to disseminating general Turkic cultural to future generations and popularizing it across the world. It was highlighted that election of cultural capitals of the Turkic World has been one of the most successful projects of TURKSOY since 2012,” D.Kaseinov noted.