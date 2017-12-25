Turkestan new mayor appointed

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Today the new akim (mayor) was introduced to the representatives of the public in Turkestan.

After the consultations with the Executive Office of the President and with the approval of the regional maslikhat, akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev appointed Tazhibek Mussayev as the new akim of Turkestan, the press-service of the regional administration reports.

Zhanseit Tuimebayev instructed the new mayor to follow the President's instructions in terms of increasing the social and economic well-being of the people of Turkestan and to pay special attention to the implementation of the Rukhani Janghyru program.

Tazhibek Mussayev was born in 1958. He began his career in 1982 as the head of the machine shop of the Abay collective farm.



Over the years he held various positions with the cities of Kentau and Turkestan, including of the engineer of the Kentau Motor Vehicle Park, chief engineer of the Turkestan District Agricultural Administration, chief specialist of the Agriculture Department of Turkestan, head of the housing and communal services, passenger transport and automobile roads departments of Turkestan, akim of Iassy district, and the head of the department of agriculture and land relations of Turkestan.

Since October 2013, Tazhibek Mussayev served as the deputy akim of the city of Turkestan.

