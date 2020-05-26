EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:57, 26 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Turkestan region extends quarantine until June 8

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A quarantine regime was extended in Turkestan region until June 8, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The resolution of the chief state sanitary doctor of Turkestan region Nurbek Nyshanov noted that quarantine and restrictive measures in the area have been extended until 00:00 June 8, 2020

    It is prohibited to hold sports and other public events. The authorities have also suspended the activities of religious sites and children's playgrounds at shopping centers, catering facilities, gyms, sports complexes, bathhouses, saunas and livestock markets.

    The resolution comes into force from the day of signing.

    It is worth noting that to date 332 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Turkestan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!