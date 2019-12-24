Turkestan region Governor, Italian investors debate promising projects

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan region Governor Umirzak Shukeyev met with heads of Italian companies to debate promising projects and prospects for the development of energy cooperation, the governor’s press service reports.

At the meeting with representatives of ArmWind, the ENI subsidiary, debated was the construction of the 50MW solar power plant in Otrar region. Its realization will start this year to complete in 2021.

As stated there, Italy is one of the biggest trade partners of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan and Italy cooperate in the spheres of machine building, construction, agriculture. One of the priority directions of Turkestan region is the development of green energy. It creates good conditions for investors. Besides, it realizes the concept of the transition to the green economy.

Notably, the ENI subsidiary participates in the realization of three projects up to 150 MW. The company contributes to the de-carbonization of Kazakhstan’s economy. Since 1992 the ENI Corporation invested above USD 15 bln into Kazakhstan.