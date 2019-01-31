Turkestan region intends to raise number of tourists to 5 million

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev received heads of various departments of the regional administration, the governor's press service informed.

Olzhas Shintayev, Head of the Regional Tourism and Foreign Relations Department, said that the region's tourism sector has great potential in the historical, cultural, pilgrimage, primary wellness, and environmental areas.

"Numerous events were arranged in 2018 in the furtherance of the Head of State's Rukhani Janghyru Program and for the promotional marketing of domestic tourism. In order to improve the quality of service, a training seminar involving UNESCO representatives, experts from Turkey, and specialists of the Tour Lab was held for employees of travel businesses and museums, and tour guides. During an official visit to Turkestan last year, the Head of State underlined the importance of developing cultural and historical tourism in the regional center, ski tourism in Tolebi district (Kaskasu), and primary wellness tourism in Saryagash district. By 2025, we plan to increase the number of tourists to 5 million," said Olzhas Shintayev.

In turn, Governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev region pointed out that in order to bolster the image of the region and attract tourists, it is necessary to prepare high-quality promotional video clips and films.

"Owing to the support from the Head of State, we will double the above indicators. To this end, it is important to carry out the respective activities with due diligence in a timely manner. I am entrusting you with publishing 6 books on 6 tourist destinations. They should contain photos and information about tourist attractions, as well as a route map. It is necessary to shape healthy competition between travel agencies," said Mr. Tuimebayev.

It is to be recalled that last year three tourist spots in the region were included in the World List of Particular Tourist Attractions.