    09:06, 19 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Turkestan region is in the COVID-19 ‘green zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Turkestan region is the only region remaining in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’ as of August 19, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,337 more COVID-19 cases raising the country’s caseload to 715,716. 6,666 more Kazakhstanis recovered from coronavirus.


