EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:20, 13 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Turkestan region launches mask manufacturing plant

    None
    None
    SAIRAM. KAZINFORM – A mask manufacturing plant able to produce 2 million masks a month has been launched in Sairam district, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

    The KZT80.4mln project led by S MEDICAL LLP is able to produce up to 2 million masks a month. The plant is said to employ 30 people capable of making 80 thousand masks a day.

    According to Director of S MEDICAL LLP Mazhit Maulenov, as part of the project, there are plans to manufacture disposable medical and surgical equipment.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!