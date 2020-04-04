Turkestan region prolongs quarantine regime until April 17

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Quarantine regime has been prolonged in Turkestan region until 17 April, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the governor of the region.

The quarantine was introduced in Turkestan region as of 00:00 am on April 3. All residents of the region must wear face masks.

Residents of the region can leave their houses only to buy groceries, go to pharmacies or to work.

Public transport will function in the region starting from 6:00 am till 8:00 pm.