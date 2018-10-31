Turkestan region to attract $1.7B of investment

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev claims up to $1.7 billion of investment will be attracted to the region in the nearest future, Kazinform reports.

"In order to make the region more attractive for investors and tourists Turkestan hosted the first international investment and tourist forum Ancient Turkestan - New Opportunities on September 28. It was attended by over 500 entrepreneurs from 17 countries. The forum resulted in signing of 17 agreements to the tune of $1.7 billion," governor Tuimebayev said at the visiting press conference of the Central Communications Service in Turkestan on Wednesday.



The Turkestan regional administration, Kazakh Invest National Company and Turkestan Invest currently support 13 investment projects totaling $615 million. The implementation of those projects will create 3,000 new workplaces.



It should be noted that the regional authorities are planning to create jobs for 65,000 people in the nearest future.



