Turkestan region to bring green technologies to life

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects and the Akimat (Governor's Office) of Turkestan region signed a memorandum. As Governor of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev said, the signed memorandum will bring about great opportunities to develop the economic potential of the regional center - the city of Turkestan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region.

"The Head of State has always spoken of the introduction of the green economy through the use of alternative energy sources. Thus, the city of Turkestan has embarked today on the course towards this new development. We will implement all works in this regard together with the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects," Zhanseit Tuimebayev said.

Owing to the scientific progress, almost all environmental issues can be settled through cost-effective solutions. Therefore, the term ‘green technologies' has appeared.

Rapil Zhoshybayev, the Head of the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects, underlined that the concept of the project to make an information system for green economy facilities has already been developed. "It is a marketable product that correlates to the Governmental Digitalization Program and will make it possible to monitor online the dynamics of introduction and development of green technologies in enterprises of Kazakhstan. Moreover, the system will include solar, wind, water, biomass and waste maps," Rapil Zhoshybayev said.

Using the region's potential, the authorities intend, in partnership with foreign investors, to implement joint projects in Turkestan region. For the purposes of obtaining additional energy, the document provides for promising cooperation in attracting investment into the construction of solar and wind power stations, the use of energy-efficient technologies and resource-saving technologies in gas supply to the districts, the development of biotechnologies in agriculture, as well as environmental and clean water supply issues.

To support the Belt and Road Initiative, the center currently offers to implement the global project of Silk Road Super Grid for exporting renewable energy sources from Kazakhstan to foreign countries. The International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects can practically continue the legacy of the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition. What is more, the initiative will secure Kazakhstan's place as a leader in the green economy promotion.