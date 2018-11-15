EN
    17:45, 15 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Turkestan region to build oil refinery

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM An oil refinery with the annual capacity of 2 million tonnes will be built in Turkestan region, the press service of Turkistan Invest Investment Company says, Kazinform reports.

    LLP Standard Petroleum & Co is the investor of the project which is estimated at 95 billion tenge in total. As many as 1,000 jobs will be employed thanks to the launch of the project that is scheduled for 2021. The refinery products will be delivered to the domestic and CIS markets.

