    11:08, 01 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Turkestan region to build some 5 mln sq m of housing

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Almost 5 mln square meters of housing will be put into service in Turkestan region,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev said.

    Housing construction, transport, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems development projects will be fulfilled in the region to raise people’s living standards. Waterworks and water disposal systems will be reconstructed; gas supply and electric power lines will be built there or updated.

    It is also planned to build about 4.9 mln sq meters of housing in the region.

    Earlier the Minister presented the region’s socioeconomic development plan for 2021-2025.


