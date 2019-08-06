EN
    20:35, 06 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Turkestan region to commission 23 schools by yearend

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 184 schools for more than 55,000 students will be built in Turkestan region in 5 upcoming years (2019-2024), Kazinform reports citing the regional administration.

    68 schools for 20,000 children are under construction now.

    23 schools will be commissioned by the end of 2019. It will let eliminate triple shifts at 2 schools and solve the problems of 3 schools which are in a dangerous condition now.

    The construction of 27 schools out of 68 began in 2019, while 41 projects were launched in 2017-2018.

