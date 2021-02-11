EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:47, 11 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Turkestan region to open five new schools

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Saryagash district in Turkestan region started last year construction of five schools to get rid of three-shift schooling, the press service of the regional administration reports.

    Two schools were repaired last year, two more will be completely repaired this year. Design specifications and estimates for four new schools were elaborated. Design estimates for thorough overhaul of 12 schools were drafted. Currently there are 80 schools, 220 preschool facilities in the region. 16 kindergartens are state, the rest are private. More than 25,000 kids attend kindergartens.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Education Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!