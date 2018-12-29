Turkestan region to see heavy precipitation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings have been announced in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

In the early hours of December 30, heavy precipitation is expected in scattered locations of Turkestan region. During the day, there will be patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and the westerly, northwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. The wind speed will reach 25 mps at night.

In Shymkent, the westerly, northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps at night and in the morning on December 30.

Turkestan will also see the 15-20 mps westerly, northwesterly wind at night and in the morning on December 30. The chances of storm are between 90 and 95 percent.

From December 30 through January 1, patchy fog will remain in Kyzylorda region. The chances of storm are 90 to 95 percent.