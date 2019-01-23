Turkestan region tops Kazakhstan’s meat exports

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Last year, Turkestan region exported 9,600 tons of meat to Uzbekistan, Russia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. The region's share in the country's exports reached 54%, the Administration of Turkestan region informs.

The gross output of agricultural products amounted to KZT 544.3 billion, increasing by 5.3% year on year. In particular, at the end of 2018, the production growth was as follows: meat by 4.8%, milk by 2.8%, eggs by 8.1%.



In addition, in the past year, the value of crop production increased by 6.5 percent YOY, reaching KZT 286.3 billion. At the end of 2018, the area of agricultural crops reached 807,400 hectares, which is 9,000 hectares more than in 2017.

In 2018, despite the dry weather, owing to the productive efforts of the region's agrarians, 17.8 quintals of grain were harvested from each hectare, and 405,000 tons of products were received. Moreover, 340,700 tons of cotton was harvested, the yield was 25.7 quintals per hectare. The region reached a record harvest of vegetables, potatoes, melons, and gourds. 2.9 million tons of products were collected.



The area of intensive gardens reached 2,800 hectares. It should be mentioned that 40% of the fruits and 70% of the grapes consumed by Kazakhstanis are grown in Turkestan region.