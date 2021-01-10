Turkestan rgn birth rates hit record high Jan 10

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM 102 babies were born today in Turkestan region hitting a new record high. Half of them are baby girls, Kazinform reports.

There’s no precedent for this, till the end of the day the child birth rate is to definitely grow.

As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan kicked off today the countrywide. That's why the most popular names today are Sailau, Sailaugul, Nursultan and Kassym-Jomart.

Turkestan region takes the lead in birth rates. It welcomes some 100,000 babies a year. About 50-60 infants are born there every day.