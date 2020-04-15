Turkestan rgn exported 700 tons of meat in Q1 of current year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sairam district of Turkestan region is one of the country's leading meat producers, Kazinform reports referring to the regional communications service of the region.

Despite the declared state of emergency due to the epidemic, livestock and meat farms continue operation.

Within the first quarter of the current year 465 heads of cattle and 75 horses, 57 heads of small cattle, 506 tons of beef and 71.4 tons of mutton have been exported from Sayram district to Uzbekistan, Iran and Russia.

In addition, 566 tons of feed was shipped to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. In addition to exports, meat producers supply their products to the population of Shymkent and Turkestan region, as well as Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Taraz and Aktobe.