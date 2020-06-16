Turkestan rgn exports up to 6,500 tons of watermelons

SHARDARA. KAZINFORM Shardara farmers of Turkestan region exported up to 6,500 tons of watermelons to the cities of Kazakhstan and CIS. Farmers sell watermelons at a price of KZT 80-95 tenge, Kazinform refers to the regional communications service.

It is planned to plant this year up to 10,710 ha of melons and gourds. 7,380 ha of area have already been sown. Spring sowing campaign is underway. The Government allocated this year 3,210 tons of combustibles and lubricants for spring planting.