EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:16, 17 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Turkestan rgn opens rehab center for disabled children

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – A day-care center for persons with disabilities under 18 years old has been opened in the village of Sastobe, Tulkubassk district, Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

    The center is to provide curative treatment, speech therapy, mental health and psychological services, and massage for treatment of diseases of the nervous system in children. It is fitted with modern equipment.

    Notably, there are 5,475 disabled people, including 754 ones under 18 years old, in Tulkubassk district.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!