Turkestan rgn reconstruct 18 historical and cultural heritage sites

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The social and cultural development committee of the Kazakh Majilis held a visiting session in Turkestan on legal environment for protection and promotion of historical and cultural heritage, the regional administration's press service informs.



Majilis deputies, Turkestan region's administration authorities, public figures, representatives of cultural organizations, well-known archeologists, experts, scientists of the universities of Kazakhstan took part in it.



Those attending focused on legal environment for protection and promotion of historical and cultural heritage, debated draft laws On protection and use of historical and cultural heritage sites and amendments to the legislative acts of Kazakhstan on historical and cultural heritage.



According to Governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev protection of historical and cultural heritage sites is a vital issue. The new draft law is expected to play a key role in preserving cultural heritage and fill the existing gaps in this sphere. He also touched upon pressing issues concerning preservation of historical and cultural heritage.



He also stressed that, archeological monuments are located basically in steppe and mountainous areas. It is impossible to constantly control their preservation. In conformity with the new dart laws the owners of land parcels will be liable for damage to monuments situated there.



It is noteworthy, there are above 25,000 cultural and historical heritage sites the countrywide. 11,000 of them have the status of the national cultural assets.