Turkestan rgn reports 0.39% growth factor of daily COVID-19 cases

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – 16 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Turkestan region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

The COVID-19 situation in the region is regarded as stable, putting it in the «green zone». 139 people are treated for the virus across the region.

The region has reported 4,036 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 2,566 symptomatic and 1,657 asymptomatic. Around 500,000 COVID-19 PCR tests have been carried out throughout the region.