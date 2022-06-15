Turkestan rgn reports 1.7-time rise in industrial production in 4 yrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Industrial output has rose 1.7 times in Turkestan region in the past four years, Umirzak Shukeev, governor of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Four years ago, Turkestan region was created. Since then, the region has been seeing positive social and economic development trends, in particular, its GRP stands at KZT2.8trl, 1.6 times more compared to KZT1.7trl in 2018. Industrial output has increased 1.6 times from KZT453.8bn in 2018 to KZT707.8bn. Agricultural production totals KZT906.5bn, 1.7 times up from KZT544.3bn in 2018.

In the past four years, housing construction has risen by 2.1fold from 387.8 thousand sq.m. to 823.8 thousand sq.m. The region's budget has increased 1.7 times from KZT565.1bn in 2018 to KZT970.3bn, the governor went on to say.

Shukeev noted that in the first five months of this year, the positive trends in the region's development were maintained. The region's industrial output stood at KZT316.7bn or 100.2% of the last year's figure.

The region carried out 44 projects to the tune of KZT32bn, resulting in 2,368 new jobs. This year, it is planned to implement six more projects worth KZT4.2bn, that is, 246 new jobs. There are plans to raise the industrial production to KZT751.3bn in 2022.

According to Turkestan region's governor, around 150 thousand SMEs operate in the region. As part of the Economics of Simple Things program, 315 projects worth KZT42.9bn have been approved and entrepreneurship is to be supported through funneling KZT2.2bn within the 2025 Business Roadmap. Thanks to the SME support measures, over the four years, the total SME output has increased by 47%, reaching KZT1.2trl.