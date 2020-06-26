Turkestan rgn tightens quarantine restrictions
The number of patients diagnosed with the infectious diseases is not decreasing in Turkestan region. Therefore, the quarantine restrictions in the region will remain in place until the moment the epidemiological situation is stabilized.
Tourism objects (holiday homes, tourist camps, swimming pools, beaches) and organizations in the field of public housing services, duty groups in preschool organizations, educational centers and correctional rooms will be closed. Public transport will not operate during weekends.
Beauty salons, stalls selling food, fast food, ice cream and drinks, as well as food, non-food and car markets, public catering facilities (up to 50 seats) will be opened on business days.
All organizations, regardless of ownership, are prohibited to hold meetings, conferences, forums and seminars.