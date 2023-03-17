Turkestan rgn to complete construction of sulphur acid plant by late 2025

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Construction of a sulphur acid plant is set to be completed by the end of 2025 in Turkestan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Currently, the technical and economic justification of the project is underway. The development of design estimates is scheduled for mid-2023 and the construction is to begin in the middle of next year. The project is set to be completed by the end of 2025. The plant is to begin production and run at full capacity in 2026,» said Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom Yerzhan Mukanov.

The plant is to produce 800 thousand tons of sulphur acid per year and provide employment to around 500 people.