TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:40, 15 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Turkestan rgn to extend quarantine restrictions

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The new decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Turkestan region extends the quarantine and restriction measures across the region until stabilization of the epidemiological situation, Kazinform reports.

    The decree bans holding any mass events but for championships of Kazakhstan and national competitions played without spectators.

    Groups of no more than 3 people or members of one family can visit parks, squares, riversides keeping social distancing. People aged 65 or older are recommended to stay home. The decree bans holding any mass family events at home.

    A maximum of 30 people (members of the family) are allowed to attend funerals.


