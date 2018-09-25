Turkestan rgn to unlock its hydropower potential

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10 small-scale hydroelectric power plants will be constructed in Keles district of Turkestan region in the next few years, Kazinform has learned from Khabar 24 TV Channel.

The construction of a 4.5-megawatt plant has already begun. Together with two operating hydropower plants, they will cover 80% of the district's electricity needs.



"We have 13 settlements, all of them get electricity through the District Electric Power System," says Nurzhan Toyimbetov, Head of Birtilek village.



The small-scale hydropower plant was built by businessman Zhakypbek Ryszhanov. He constructed the first 1.3MW hydroelectric power plant in the 2000s, and the second one (2MW) 12 years later. Thus, this will be the third HPP made by him.

"Now we supply electricity to residents of Birtilek, Koshkar-Ata, Ushkyn and Abay settlements. And when we complete the construction of the third one, the residents of Saryagash Resort and the village of Ilyichevka will get electricity from that plant as well," Zhakypbek Ryszhanov told about the prospects.



According to experts, 9 small hydro projects (totaling 25 megawatts) will be additionally launched. Besides, new jobs will be created.