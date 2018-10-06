Turkestan's youth ready to support President's initiatives

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The youth of Turkestan region is ready to support the initiatives President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced in his recent address, said head of the regional department for family, children and youth affairs Ms Balmarzhan Narbekova, Kazinform reports.

"In his Friday address to the nation President Nazarbayev noted that the all-round support of the youth and the institution of the family. It is crucial to create a platform of social elevators which will include a full package of measures of support for all categories of youth," Ms Narbekova noted.



While speaking at the press briefing at the akimat (administration) of Turkestan region on Friday, she emphasized that the youth of the region ‘is ready to support all the initiatives'.



