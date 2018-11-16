Turkestan, three regions of Uzbekistan bolstering cooperation

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Turkestan region and the cities of Jizzakh and Tashkent, and Tashkent region signed Memorandums of Cooperation at the 1st Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Interregional Cooperation Forum hosted by Shymkent, Kazinform reports.

Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev and Head of Jizzakh region Ergash Saliev discussed issues of strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

"Favorable conditions for the implementation of investment projects and development of entrepreneurship have been now created in the region. In the region, where the climate is favorable for agriculture, pride of place goes to farming and animal husbandry.

In last three years, melon production has exceeded 1 million tons.

90 percent of the country's greenhouses are in our region. In addition, the region accounts for 100 percent of cotton production. I call upon you to jointly implement investment projects. I would like to point out that we will provide our utmost support to the Uzbek companies which intend to work in our region," Tuimebayev underlined.

In turn, the governor of Jizzakh region thanked the head of Turkestan region for the suggestions made, and expressed great interest in collaboration.

The forum included the signing of three memorandums. In addition, the leaders of Turkestan region signed 13 documents with the heads of Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions and the cities of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

Over the past 27 years, a number of agreements promoting the development of trade and economic ties have been signed between the two countries. The most important of these is the Treaty of Eternal Friendship and Strategic Partnership. Based on these documents, more than 800 Uzbekistan-invested enterprises are currently operating in Kazakhstan.