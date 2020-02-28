Turkestan to build 670,000 sq m of housing in 2020

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «Last year about 620,400 square meters of housing or 5,789 apartments were built in Turkestan region. This year it is targeted to build 670,000 square meters of housing,» head of the regional construction department Toktar Ussipaliyev told a briefing.

Besides, 198 investment projects were realized in 2019, 100 projects were put on-stream. 98 projects will be completed in 2020. 64 residential houses, 23 utility infrastructure facilities were put into operation under the Nurly Zher program in 2019.

This year the region plans to implement 117 investment projects. 81 of them will be put into exploitation in 2020, construction of the rest 36 facilities will be completed in 2021. As of January 1, 2020, 37,084 families, including 6,522 large families, 18,834 vulnerable people applied for the housing program. 28 facilities are being built under the single housing policy.

11 facilities, in particular, buildings of administration, departments, a congress hall, a media centre, the Nur Sultan Square, a schoolchildren’s palace, a stadium, a digital office, a sports complex, a park will be commissioned in Turkestan in September.

An arboretum park, a boulevard, a 900-seat school and seven utility infrastructure facilities are under construction. A drama theatre, a library, and the Yassawi Museum will be put in commission in the cultural and spiritual centre of the city.