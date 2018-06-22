Turkestan to build new airport and bus station

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM The 25th regular sitting of the Turkestan region maslikhat took place, the governor's press service reports.

Governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev, head of the regional territorial election commission, mayors of towns and districts, heads of law enforcement bodies, regional and districts departments attended it.



Those gathered focused on the progress of realization of the Nurly Zher housing construction program for 2017-2018, naming and renaming of administrative and territorial units of Turkestan region, the list of socially-important highways, etc.



As stated there, the next meeting will be held in Turkestan and will be devoted to the future work.



"A new administrative and business centre, cultural centers, sports complexes and shopping centres will be built there. International scientific, religious and cultural forums and symposiums will be held in Turkestan. A new airport and a bus station will be constructed there to spur tourism. Besides, the existing railway station will be repaired. The projects aimed at development of intensive horticulture and increase of industrial products will be launched in the region," the governor stressed.