Turkestan to build visit center nearby Zhusup ata Mausoleum

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of a visit center within the territory of the Zhusup ata Mausoleum is to begin at the expense of sponsors in Turkestan city, Kazinform cites the press service of the State History Culture Museum-Reserve Azret Sultan.

It is said that d esign documents are being developed for the visit center construction. According to the plan, the visit center’s building will house a tourist and pilgrimage service center as well as an administrative premise, museum, hotel, and utility room.

According to the historical records and legends, Zhusup ata was a nephew, contemporary, and apprentice of Khodzha Akhmed Yassawi. His mausoleum sits 25km away from the city of Turkestan in the ancient settlement of Ikan.