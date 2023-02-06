Turkestan to hold 1st CA Interparliamentary Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkestan city is to host the 1st Interparliamentary Forum of the Central Asian States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On February 9-10, 2023, the city of Turkestan is to host the first Interparliamentary Forum of the Central Asian States. The event is set to be held as part of the realization of the agreements reached following the fourth Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State in July 2022 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan,» said Kazakh Foreign Ministry official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.

He went on to say that attending the Forum will be speakers and deputies of the legislative bodies of the CA countries.

«The Forum establishes another platform to strengthen inter-State cooperation between legislative bodies of the CA countries. The Turkestan Declaration is due to be adopted following the event,» said Smadiyarov.