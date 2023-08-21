Turkestan to host 10th OTS Summit in Nov 2023

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The date of the next summit of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States' (OTS) member countries has become known, the press service of OTS said, Trend reports.

The 10th OTS Summit will be held on November 3, 2023, in Turkestan.

In addition, a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member countries of the OTS will take place on November 2.

The previous OTS summit was held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022.