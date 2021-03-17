Turkestan to host informal summit of Turkic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An informal summit of the Turkic Council is set to take place on March 31, 2021, in the city of Turkestan, Kazakhstan, at the initiative of First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is said that all the Heads of the Turkic Council member States and the Prime Minister of Hungary, which is an observer State, have confirmed their participation in the Organization’s informal Summit.

The singing of a declaration making Turkestan the spiritual capital of the Turkic world is expected during the Summit.