Turkestan to name music school after Shamshi Kaldayakov

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM A new music school in Turkestan is to be named after Shamshi Kaldayakov. A monument honoring the great composer is also to be unveiled in front of the school, the Governor’s press service reports.

Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raiymkulova, Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev and the composer’s son Mukhtar Kaldayakov participated in opening of the country’s first Museum of Shamshi Kaldayakov in his native village in Otyrar district, Turkestan region. It features unique exponents and personal belongings of the composer.

Allthe celebratory events devoted to the 90th anniversary of Shamshi Kaldayakov are to take place this year online due to coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 online projects are expected to be held the countrywide.



