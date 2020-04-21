Turkestan to open new international airport this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In five years to come Kazakhstan targets to build 13 airdromes, Kazinform reports.

«This year it is expected to open a new international airport in Turkestan and a new passenger terminal in Shymkent. The Urdzhar air strip reconstruction will start this year. If funds are released the air strips at the airports of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Usharal cities will also be reconstructed,» Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told the Government meeting.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani airlines carried 1.7 mln passengers in the first quarter of 2020 despite the coronavirus outbreak.