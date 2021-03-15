EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:13, 15 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Turkey aims to have its own vaccine by end of 2021

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey is aiming to have its own vaccine by the end of 2021, the country’s industry and technology minister said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Speaking at a Competitive Sectors Program event, jointly organized by Turkey and the EU, Mustafa Varank said Turkey will begin human trials of the domestic vaccine after authorization from the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK).

    «For the three vaccine candidates -- inactive, VLP and adenovirus-based -- TITCK has received the applications», Varank noted.

    Noting that the process will take a long time, Varank said there is a «vaccines war» in the world and that poor countries do not receive vaccines.

    «Therefore, we know that the vaccine we will develop will be an important success in the fight against the pandemic that will continue for many years, and we are making preparations to share this with other countries.»

    He said that there are several projects in Turkish universities, adding: «For example, one of the professors in Kayseri is currently conducting the Phase 2 study of a vaccine candidate, and he is close to moving to Phase 3.»


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!