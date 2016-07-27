Turkey and Kyrgyzstan exchange experience in religious education

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Chairman of Iyman Foundation Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov met with Acting Advisor on Religious Affairs, Ambassador of Turkey to Kyrgyzstan Haji Hussein Yilmaz, as well as with director of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Evren Rutbilem, the press service of the Foundation reports.

Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov and Haji Hussein Yilmaz agreed on cooperation in the sphere of religious education of Kyrgyz citizens and the exchange of experience in the field of book publishing, which, Kadyrbekov said is an important component of the Foundation.

"Also, Mr. Yilmaz, the former imam, has extensive experience in working with people, and his willingness to take part in a training program to improve the capacity and level of education of the clergy makes us happy," he said.

At a meeting with director of TIKA, Kadyrbekov proposed to develop joint projects of educational and charitable sphere.

"I hope that our co-operation aimed at improving the spiritual potential of the society, will only be strengthened", he said.

In turn Evren Rutbil wished the Foundation further promotion of activities in the field of spiritual and intellectual enlightenment and expressed a desire to cooperate in this area, Kazinform refers to Kabar.