TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:20, 20 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Turkey appoints 25 new ambassadors

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey has appointed 25 new ambassadors, according to a decree published early Thursday in the Official Gazette.

    According to the decree, another 22 ambassadors were reassigned from their positions to the Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Among the newly appointed ambassadors is Derya Ors, head of the Ataturk High Council of Culture, Language and History, who was appointed ambassador to Iran, replacing Riza Hakan Tekin.

    They also include Mehmet Sureyya Er, vice president of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), who was appointed to Uzbekistan, replacing Ahmet Basar Sen.

    Foreign policy Appointments, dismissals World News
