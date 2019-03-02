EN
    17:53, 02 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan may create new co-op format

    BAKU. KAZINFORM A trilateral format of cooperation can be created between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports via Turkish media.

    Currently, there are various formats of cooperation in the region, such as Turkey-Azerbaijan-Georgia, Turkey-Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan, Cavusoglu said.

    He noted that these formats of cooperation contribute to the economic and political development of the region.

    "Thanks to such cooperation formats, important projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) were implemented in the region," the minister said.

