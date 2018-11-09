Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign MoUs on diaspora policies

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey signed memorandums of understanding with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on diaspora policies on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The MoUs were signed between Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) and the Azerbaijan State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora; and another between YTB and Kazakhstan Citizens Foundation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the YTB headquarters in the capital Ankara, YTB President Abdullah Eren said Turkey Graduates Association is active in Kazakhstan and it should also open offices in the other Turkic Council countries.

Eren said Turkiye Scholarships provides the opportunity to educate 17,775 scholarship recipients from 150 countries in the best universities of Turkey.

A cooperation protocol between Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute and Kazakhstan Citizens Foundation was also signed during the event.