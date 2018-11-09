EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:32, 09 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign MoUs on diaspora policies

    None
    None
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Turkey signed memorandums of understanding with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on diaspora policies on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    The MoUs were signed between Turkey's Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) and the Azerbaijan State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora; and another between YTB and Kazakhstan Citizens Foundation.

    Speaking at the signing ceremony at the YTB headquarters in the capital Ankara, YTB President Abdullah Eren said Turkey Graduates Association is active in Kazakhstan and it should also open offices in the other Turkic Council countries.null 

    Eren said Turkiye Scholarships provides the opportunity to educate 17,775 scholarship recipients from 150 countries in the best universities of Turkey.

    A cooperation protocol between Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute and Kazakhstan Citizens Foundation was also signed during the event.null

     

     

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Turkic Council News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!